Dr. James Chafin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chafin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chafin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Chafin, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Chafin works at
Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 4, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chafin?
My son is very shy around new people and it's hard to get him to talk about whats going on with his ears. Dr. Chafin has been amazing at getting him to open up. So very thankful to have him as my sons doctor.
About Dr. James Chafin, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1760477582
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chafin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chafin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chafin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chafin works at
Dr. Chafin has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, Tonsillectomy and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chafin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chafin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chafin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chafin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chafin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.