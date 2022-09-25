Overview

Dr. James Cerneka, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cerneka works at Compassionate Surgical Associates, LLC in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.