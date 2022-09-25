Dr. James Cerneka, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerneka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cerneka, DO
Overview
Dr. James Cerneka, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cerneka works at
Locations
-
1
Compassionate Surgical Associates, LLC845 E Warner Rd Ste 104, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 844-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mercy Care
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cerneka?
Dr. Crenels saved my life, literally. I will never forget the time and care that he provided me at one of the scariest point in my life! From the bottom of my heart… thank you!
About Dr. James Cerneka, DO
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1558325126
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerneka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerneka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerneka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerneka works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerneka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerneka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerneka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerneka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.