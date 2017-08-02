Dr. James Celebrezze Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celebrezze Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Celebrezze Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Celebrezze Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Celebrezze Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Upmc Passavant9100 Babcock Blvd Ste 4828, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (877) 684-7189
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Celebrezze Jr?
Great Doctor! Removed my cancer and took wonder care of me. Would definitely recommend him as a surgeon.
About Dr. James Celebrezze Jr, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1366442949
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Akron City Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celebrezze Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celebrezze Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celebrezze Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Celebrezze Jr works at
Dr. Celebrezze Jr has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celebrezze Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Celebrezze Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celebrezze Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celebrezze Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celebrezze Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.