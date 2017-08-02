See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. James Celebrezze Jr, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3 (38)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Celebrezze Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Celebrezze Jr works at UPMC Colon And Rectal Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Passavant
    9100 Babcock Blvd Ste 4828, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 684-7189

Hospital Affiliations
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. James Celebrezze Jr, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366442949
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • Akron City Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Celebrezze Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celebrezze Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Celebrezze Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Celebrezze Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Celebrezze Jr works at UPMC Colon And Rectal Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Celebrezze Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Celebrezze Jr has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celebrezze Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Celebrezze Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celebrezze Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celebrezze Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celebrezze Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

