Dr. James Celebrezze Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Celebrezze Jr works at UPMC Colon And Rectal Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.