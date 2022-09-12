Overview

Dr. J Bradley Cavender, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Cavender works at Cardiovascular Associates Of The Southeast CVA in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.