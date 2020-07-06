Overview

Dr. James Cataldo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Cataldo works at James G Cataldo DPM in Fitchburg, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.