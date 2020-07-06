Dr. James Cataldo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cataldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cataldo, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Cataldo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Locations
James G Cataldo DPM104 Whalon St Ste 1B, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 345-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had surgery on my foot, performed by Dr. Cataldo. I am giving him a 5 star rating, and have already spread the word among my friends in the event they need care. He is a very kind, compassionate and caring doctor, and spends as much time with you as you need. He deserves 5 stars. I am very happy to submit this review - he is the greatest!
About Dr. James Cataldo, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
1255301891
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cataldo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cataldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cataldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cataldo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cataldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cataldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cataldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cataldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cataldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.