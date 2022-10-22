Overview

Dr. James Cassandra, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Dublin Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cassandra works at OrthoNeuro in Dublin, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH, Columbus, OH and Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.