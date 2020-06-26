Overview

Dr. James Cashman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Cashman works at Arizona Transplant Associates in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Biliary Atresia, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.