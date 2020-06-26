Dr. James Cashman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cashman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cashman, MD
Dr. James Cashman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Arizona Transplant Associates2218 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 252-2543
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great bedside manners. He and his staff are as close to perfection as I could hope for
About Dr. James Cashman, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency
- Phoenix Intregrated Residency
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- General Surgery
Dr. Cashman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cashman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cashman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cashman has seen patients for Biliary Atresia, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cashman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cashman speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cashman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cashman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cashman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cashman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.