Dr. James Caruso, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. James Caruso, MD
Overview
Dr. James Caruso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital and Ingalls Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Caruso works at
Locations
-
1
Journey's Community Center Inc.4939 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60639 Directions (773) 417-3644
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Caruso is a wonderful kindhearted Doctor that will sit down, take his glasses off, listen to whatever it is you wish to share with him and will share his heart back with you. I've been seeing James Caruso MD for the last few months and since day 1 he has made me feel honored to be his patient. I actually came home telling my own mother how I want her to meet him. He's truly one of the nicest men I know and if anyone was meant to be a doctor it was him. He has been helping me save my life.
About Dr. James Caruso, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1275524449
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caruso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruso works at
Dr. Caruso speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.