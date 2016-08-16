Overview

Dr. James Caruso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital and Ingalls Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Caruso works at James Caruso Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.