Overview

Dr. James Carroll, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Carroll works at Duly Health And Care in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.