Dr. James Carroll, MD
Dr. James Carroll, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dupage Medical Group Cardiology25 N Winfield Rd Ste 300, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Carroll is excellent; his team is excellent. He adroitly led the navigation of my issues to determine the cause, and then the best option for resolution. He listened to me and my family members with garnered respect and courtesy. I would not hesitate for anyone to seek medical advice and care from Dr. Carroll and his team.
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841272432
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
