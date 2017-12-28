See All General Dentists in Gaffney, SC
Dr. James Carroll, DMD

Dentistry
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Carroll, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gaffney, SC. 

Dr. Carroll works at Carroll, James M Dmd Pa in Gaffney, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carroll, James M Dmd Pa
    941 N LOGAN ST, Gaffney, SC 29341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 761-0940

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 28, 2017
Dr. Carroll & his staff are EXCELLENT. I have been going here for at least 15yrs. Never had a problem. If u need a dentist, give Dr. Carroll a call. You will not regret it. Love these people. ?
Brenda Allison — Dec 28, 2017
Photo: Dr. James Carroll, DMD
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Carroll, DMD.

About Dr. James Carroll, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548313018
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Carroll, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carroll works at Carroll, James M Dmd Pa in Gaffney, SC. View the full address on Dr. Carroll’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

