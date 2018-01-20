See All Pediatric Neurologists in Augusta, GA
Pediatric Neurology
53 years of experience
Dr. James Carroll, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Carroll works at Augusta University Medical Clinic at West Wheeler in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Augusta University Medical Clinic at West Wheeler
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 (706) 312-5437

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jan 20, 2018
    Straight to the case, on top of everything and always returns my phone calls.
    Geneva in AIKEN — Jan 20, 2018
    Pediatric Neurology
    53 years of experience
    English
    1285744920
    University Of Co School Of Med|University Of Louisville Hospital
    UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Dr. James Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Carroll works at Augusta University Medical Clinic at West Wheeler in Augusta, GA.

    Dr. Carroll has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

