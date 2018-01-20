Overview

Dr. James Carroll, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Carroll works at Augusta University Medical Clinic at West Wheeler in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.