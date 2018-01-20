Dr. James Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Carroll, MD
Overview
Dr. James Carroll, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Carroll works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Clinic at West Wheeler1220 W Wheeler Pkwy Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 312-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Straight to the case, on top of everything and always returns my phone calls.
About Dr. James Carroll, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med|University Of Louisville Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
