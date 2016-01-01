Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Carr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Carr, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons (Ireland) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Carr works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group251 E Huron St Fl 14, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Carr, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gaelic
- 1376504183
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- St. Vincent's Hospital (Ireland)
- Royal College Of Surgeons (Ireland)
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Carr works at
Dr. Carr speaks Gaelic.
Dr. Carr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Carr can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.