Overview

Dr. James Carinder, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carinder works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.