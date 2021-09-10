Dr. James Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Carey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Carey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Carey works at
Locations
Booth Bartolozzi Balderston800 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 789-7366
Penn Therapy and Fitness Weightman Hall235 S 33rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366Friday12:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carey gave me my life back. After having a handful of knee surgeries done elsewhere and having a different doctor mess up my knee, Dr. Carey was the only doctor that I found that actually listened to me and wanted to help me. He was more than patient with me and took my requests and concerns into consideration when performing my surgeries. Thanks to Dr. Carey, I feel better than I have in 10+ years and I am back to doing things that I truly thought I would never be able to do again. I cannot thank Dr. Carey and his team enough.
About Dr. James Carey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1265460240
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U MC
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods.