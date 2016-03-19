Overview

Dr. James Caralis, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland, Mclaren Port Huron and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Caralis works at Neuro Pain Consultants in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI and Macomb, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.