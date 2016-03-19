See All General Surgeons in Pontiac, MI
Dr. James Caralis, DO

General Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Caralis, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland, Mclaren Port Huron and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Caralis works at Neuro Pain Consultants in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI and Macomb, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James Caralis DO PC
    44555 Woodward Ave Ste 307, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 858-3939
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Silver Pine Medical Group
    53950 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 726-4823
    Heart and Vascular Services - Medical Center Macomb
    15959 Hall Rd Ste 110, Macomb, MI 48044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 726-4823

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Oakland
  • Mclaren Port Huron
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Lung Cancer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins
Lung Cancer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 19, 2016
    Always takes time to explain everything and very patient answering questions.
    Douglas Hahn in Waterford Michigan — Mar 19, 2016
    About Dr. James Caralis, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902829930
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

