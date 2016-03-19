Dr. James Caralis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caralis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Caralis, DO
Overview
Dr. James Caralis, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland, Mclaren Port Huron and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Locations
James Caralis DO PC44555 Woodward Ave Ste 307, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-3939Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Silver Pine Medical Group53950 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 726-4823
Heart and Vascular Services - Medical Center Macomb15959 Hall Rd Ste 110, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 726-4823
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
- Mclaren Port Huron
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Always takes time to explain everything and very patient answering questions.
About Dr. James Caralis, DO
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
