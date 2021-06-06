Overview

Dr. James Capozzi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Capozzi works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care - East Meadow in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.