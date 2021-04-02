Overview

Dr. James Caplan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Caplan works at Warren L. Roston MD - A Professional Corporation in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.