Overview

Dr. James Campbell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Family Medical Clinic in Broken Arrow, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.