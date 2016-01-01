See All Dermatologists in McAllen, TX
Dr. James Campbell, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Campbell, MD is a Dermatologist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Campbell works at Valley Ear Nose & Throat & Dermatology Specialists in McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Ear Nose & Throat & Dermatology Specialists
    2101 S Cynthia St Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. James Campbell, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588654271
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
