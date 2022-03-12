Dr. James Camel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Camel, MD
Overview
Dr. James Camel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Association South Bay Surgeons23451 Madison St Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-6864Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. James was great at explaining our options and the benefits of using pilonidal disease midline closure surgery. I’ve been dealing with this disease for close to two decades now and I’ve been through countless doctor visits. He made me feel at ease and helped me believe that the recovery was possible since he was a specialist with an extensive experience for 40 years in pilonidal disease treating countless patients. The surgery went really well with a long full recovery and multiple follow up because I didn’t stop smoking and it’s nothing to do with surgery. For a fast recovery, it’s highly recommended to stop smoking and follow the doctor’s recommendations. During every step of the way Dr. James is reassuring, kind, and patient. He is an honest, hard-working, knowledgeable, humorous, thoughtful, and pleasant surgeon who actually cares about his patients. His office staff is great. A great experience and we won't hesitate to use Dr. James again if needed. I’m eternally thankful t
About Dr. James Camel, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camel has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Camel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.