Overview

Dr. James Camel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Camel works at Association South Bay Surgeons in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.