Dr. James Callahan, MD
Overview
Dr. James Callahan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson.
Locations
Neurosurgical Care1210B Medical Arts Blvd Ste 217, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4470
Community Hospital Anderson1515 N Madison Ave, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4470
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
1st off staff is very attentive to needs. had to work with a very slow Ins. Co. for approving my surgery. Didn't know until days before the scheduled surgery. Arrangements with the hospital and after-care were made in advance. Dr. Callahan was very patient with answering all my questions, and explaining X-rays & MRI scans on screen. Explaining what he was going to do in surgery to correct my condition. Never have I felt rushed while talking to the doctor or NP. I felt at ease & respected at all times Highly recommend Dr. Callahan & his office.
About Dr. James Callahan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.