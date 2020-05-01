Overview

Dr. James Calhoun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and Conway Regional Health System.



Dr. Calhoun works at Banister-Leiblong Clinic in Conway, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.