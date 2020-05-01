See All Neurosurgeons in Conway, AR
Dr. James Calhoun, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (54)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. James Calhoun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Calhoun works at Banister-Leiblong Clinic in Conway, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banister-Leiblong Clinic
    2425 Dave Ward Dr Ste 401, Conway, AR 72034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 353-2123
  2. 2
    J. Michael Calhoun, M.D., P.A.
    4020 Richards Rd Ste I, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 353-2123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • Conway Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 01, 2020
    Great physician, bedside manner who explained my condition with surgery required. Outcome was great success, no further complications and would reccomend this wonderful Neurosurgeon to anyone. Extremely knowledgeable and takes pride in his line of work.
    Lisa — May 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Calhoun, MD
    About Dr. James Calhoun, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376531814
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Calhoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calhoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calhoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calhoun has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calhoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Calhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calhoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

