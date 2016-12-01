Dr. James Caldwell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Caldwell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Caldwell, DO is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Dermatology Advanced Care P.A.2433 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 219-8882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly office, efficient and effective. Well trained and all around nice guy.
About Dr. James Caldwell, DO
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Caldwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caldwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caldwell has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Skin Ulcer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caldwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldwell.
