Overview

Dr. James Caldwell, DO is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Caldwell works at DERMATOLOGY ADVANCED CARE PA in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Skin Ulcer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.