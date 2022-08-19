Dr. James Caillouette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caillouette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Caillouette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Caillouette, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Dr. Caillouette works at
Locations
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Newport Orthopedic Institute16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 722-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I needed a total knee replacement, my 32 year old baseball injury finally was bone on bone. I was apprehensive about the surgery. Taking something out was acceptable, however putting a knee device inside was different. With each step a had pain. Doctor Caillouette answered all my questions and concerns. The surgery was perfect, no nerve loss, mild swelling, and limited discomfort. physical therapy was intense, albeit necessary. I'm pain free, flexibility is 145 degrees without pressure. Dr. Caillouette and his staff at Newport Orthopedic Institute are the best in sports, or life injuries and joint replacements. I recommend all my old college friends and ex-athletes to there office.
About Dr. James Caillouette, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467489492
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caillouette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caillouette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caillouette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Caillouette works at
Dr. Caillouette has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caillouette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Caillouette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caillouette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caillouette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caillouette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.