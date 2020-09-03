Overview

Dr. James Cahill, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Cahill works at James B Cahill DPM in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe Repair and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.