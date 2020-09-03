See All Podiatrists in Sumter, SC
Dr. James Cahill, DPM

Podiatry
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Cahill, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Dr. Cahill works at James B Cahill DPM in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe Repair and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James B. Cahill
    689 N Guignard Dr, Sumter, SC 29150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 775-5550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. James Cahill, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972592491
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Cahill, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cahill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cahill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cahill has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe Repair and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

