Overview

Dr. James Caccitolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health North Campus Tyler.



Dr. Caccitolo works at TRINITY CLINIC CARDIOTHORACIC SURGERY in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Empyema and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.