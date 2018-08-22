Dr. James Caccitolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caccitolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Caccitolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Caccitolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health North Campus Tyler.
Trinity Clinic Cardiothoracic Surgery703 S Fleishel Ave Ste 5000, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 525-2992
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Caccitolo assisted my Neurosurgeon with a very complex cervical spine surgery opening my chest to allow access to my spine. I was immediately very comfortable and confident with Dr C. He gave me all the time I needed to ask questions, he spoke to me and treated me as if I was family. His office staff and surgical assistant are extremely caring, dedicated, and efficient. Everyone seems to go the extra mile. I just can't say enough about Dr. C and his staff.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1528074317
- Harvard Med Sch/Ma Gen Hosp
- Mayo Clin Sch Med
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Illinois Wesleyan university
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Caccitolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caccitolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caccitolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caccitolo works at
Dr. Caccitolo has seen patients for Thoracentesis, Empyema and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caccitolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Caccitolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caccitolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caccitolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caccitolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.