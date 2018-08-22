See All General Surgeons in Tyler, TX
Dr. James Caccitolo, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Caccitolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health North Campus Tyler.

Dr. Caccitolo works at TRINITY CLINIC CARDIOTHORACIC SURGERY in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Empyema and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Trinity Clinic Cardiothoracic Surgery
    703 S Fleishel Ave Ste 5000, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 525-2992

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • UT Health North Campus Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracentesis
Empyema
Lung Cancer
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Pneumonectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 22, 2018
    Dr. Caccitolo assisted my Neurosurgeon with a very complex cervical spine surgery opening my chest to allow access to my spine. I was immediately very comfortable and confident with Dr C. He gave me all the time I needed to ask questions, he spoke to me and treated me as if I was family. His office staff and surgical assistant are extremely caring, dedicated, and efficient. Everyone seems to go the extra mile. I just can't say enough about Dr. C and his staff.
    G.W. Howard in White Oak, TX — Aug 22, 2018
    About Dr. James Caccitolo, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528074317
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Med Sch/Ma Gen Hosp
    • Mayo Clin Sch Med
    • Loyola U, School of Medicine
    • Illinois Wesleyan university
    • Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Caccitolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caccitolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caccitolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caccitolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caccitolo works at TRINITY CLINIC CARDIOTHORACIC SURGERY in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Caccitolo’s profile.

    Dr. Caccitolo has seen patients for Thoracentesis, Empyema and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caccitolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Caccitolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caccitolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caccitolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caccitolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

