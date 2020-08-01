Overview

Dr. James Byrum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Byrum works at Mercy Clinic in Bentonville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.