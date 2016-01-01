Overview

Dr. James Byrd, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln.



Dr. Byrd works at Crider Health Center in Wentzville, MO with other offices in Union, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.