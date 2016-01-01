Dr. James Byrd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Byrd, DO
Dr. James Byrd, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln.
Locations
Pathways Community Behavioral Healthcare Inc1032 Crosswinds Ct, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 946-4000
Union Clinic1780 Old Highway 50 E Ste 102, Union, MO 63084 Directions (636) 584-0859
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Byrd, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
