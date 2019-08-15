Dr. James Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Byrd, MD
Overview
Dr. James Byrd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Byrd works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byrd?
Dr. Byrd saved my daughter's life. She was diagnosed with an ethesioneuroblastoma. He spent 11 hours removing the golf ball size tumor from her. He not only saved her life, but also saved her eye as well when another facility was going to remove it. We are glad we found him and recommend him to all. He and his staff are caring and compassionate. Everyone from the front desk to the recovery and follow up where outstanding. Thank you!!!
About Dr. James Byrd, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720285166
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston|Medical University of South Carolina
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Byrd using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd works at
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tonsillitis and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
