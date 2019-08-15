Overview

Dr. James Byrd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Byrd works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tonsillitis and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

