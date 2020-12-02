Overview

Dr. James Byrd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wenatchee, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Cascade Medical Center, Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus and Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Byrd works at Eastside Vascular in Wenatchee, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.