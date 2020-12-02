Dr. James Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Byrd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wenatchee, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Cascade Medical Center, Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus and Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics.
Locations
Confluence Healthwenatchee Valley Hospital820 N Chelan Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801 Directions (800) 333-0881
Hospital Affiliations
- Cascade Medical Center
- Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus
- Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Byrd is a very positive, personable intelligent rheumatologist. He is up on his field, thorough with testing, and listens carefully. He is kind and confident. I respect his judgement when my blood system is seizing up.
About Dr. James Byrd, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.