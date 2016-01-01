Overview

Dr. James Byers, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.



Dr. Byers works at Einstein Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

