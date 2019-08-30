See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Springfield, NJ
Dr. James Buwen, DO

Bariatric Surgery
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Buwen, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|NOVA Southeaster University - and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Christ Hospital, Hackettstown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Buwen works at New Jersey Bariatric Center in Springfield, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ, East Brunswick, NJ, Hackettstown, NJ and Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Bariatric Center
    193 Morris Ave Fl 2, Springfield, NJ 07081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-5374
  2. 2
    Hoboken Office
    79 Hudson St Ste 301, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-5482
  3. 3
    East Brunswick Office
    192 Summerhill Rd Fl 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-5481
  4. 4
    Hackettstown Office
    57 US Highway 46, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-5480
  5. 5
    Somerville Office
    30 Rehill Ave Ste 2400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-5373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Christ Hospital
  • Hackettstown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Varicose Veins
Gallstones
Obesity
Varicose Veins
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 30, 2019
Awesome doctor demonstrates personalized attention would definitely recommend
Sonya — Aug 30, 2019
Photo: Dr. James Buwen, DO
About Dr. James Buwen, DO

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679704761
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Residency
  • Rowan University School Of Osteopathich Medicine|Rowan University-SOM
Internship
  • UMDNJ - School of Osteopathic Medicine|UMDNJ-SOM
Medical Education
  • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|NOVA Southeaster University -
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Buwen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buwen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Buwen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Buwen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Buwen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buwen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buwen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buwen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

