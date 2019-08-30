Overview

Dr. James Buwen, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|NOVA Southeaster University - and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Christ Hospital, Hackettstown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Buwen works at New Jersey Bariatric Center in Springfield, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ, East Brunswick, NJ, Hackettstown, NJ and Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

