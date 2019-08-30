Dr. James Buwen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buwen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Buwen, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Buwen, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|NOVA Southeaster University - and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Christ Hospital, Hackettstown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
New Jersey Bariatric Center193 Morris Ave Fl 2, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (908) 498-5374
Hoboken Office79 Hudson St Ste 301, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (908) 498-5482
East Brunswick Office192 Summerhill Rd Fl 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (908) 498-5481
Hackettstown Office57 US Highway 46, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 498-5480
Somerville Office30 Rehill Ave Ste 2400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 498-5373
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Christ Hospital
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Awesome doctor demonstrates personalized attention would definitely recommend
- Bariatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1679704761
- Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Rowan University School Of Osteopathich Medicine|Rowan University-SOM
- UMDNJ - School of Osteopathic Medicine|UMDNJ-SOM
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|NOVA Southeaster University -
Dr. Buwen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buwen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buwen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Buwen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buwen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buwen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buwen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.