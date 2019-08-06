Dr. Butterworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Butterworth, MD
Overview
Dr. James Butterworth, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 210777 Nall Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Hospital Indian Creek Campus Pharmacy10710 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 529-2903
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Butterworth performed a DIEP Flap procedure for me 2 years ago, reconstructing both breasts. I just wanted all prospective patients to know pleased I am with the results 2 years later!! Dr Butterworth is an excellent surgeon and I highly recommend him!
About Dr. James Butterworth, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881618429
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butterworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butterworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Butterworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butterworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butterworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butterworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.