Dr. James Butera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Butera works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphosarcoma, Lymphoma, Large-Cell and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.