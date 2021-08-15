Dr. James Butera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Butera, MD
Overview
Dr. James Butera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5435Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rhode Island Hospital1454 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor I ever seen
About Dr. James Butera, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790797538
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butera accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butera has seen patients for Lymphosarcoma, Lymphoma, Large-Cell and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Butera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butera.
