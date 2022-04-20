Dr. James Busack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Busack, DO
Overview
Dr. James Busack, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
busackeye.com470 W Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 668-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
dr busack performed cataract surgery on both eyes. Excellent experience, fixed my failing night vision. Now have 20/20 vision for the first time in my life.
About Dr. James Busack, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1174505689
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Busack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Busack has seen patients for Cataract, Glaucoma and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Busack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busack.
