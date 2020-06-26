Overview

Dr. James Burt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. Burt works at Bowling Green Medical Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.