Dr. James Burt, MD
Overview
Dr. James Burt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Burt works at
Locations
-
1
Highlands Neurosurgery PC1 Medical Park Blvd Ste 400E, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-5400
-
2
Family Healthcare of Wytheville PC1040 Holston Rd, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (423) 844-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Over a year ago I had back surgery that changed my life. I had been to so many doctors throughout my life (birth defect) and they were not able to find a solution. Dr. Burt and team were able to explain to me exactly what was wrong and my options. I loved that they were honest and direct throughout my treatment. I am back (no pun intended) to a full life of hiking and having fun thanks to this team. I laugh a little at the negative reviews about friendliness, I needed intelligence, and information, not a friend,- and that is what I received. Thank you for removing the pain from my life and giving me quality back!
About Dr. James Burt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1619983962
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
