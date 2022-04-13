See All Neurosurgeons in Bristol, TN
Dr. James Burt, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Burt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. Burt works at Highlands Neurosurgery in Bristol, TN with other offices in Wytheville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highlands Neurosurgery PC
    1 Medical Park Blvd Ste 400E, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 844-5400
  2. 2
    Family Healthcare of Wytheville PC
    1040 Holston Rd, Wytheville, VA 24382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 844-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center
  • Johnson City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas
Neurostimulation
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Burt, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619983962
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Burt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burt has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Burt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

