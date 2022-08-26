Overview

Dr. James Burrows, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Burrows works at ASSOCIATES IN ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY in West Valley City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.