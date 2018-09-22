Overview

Dr. James Burris, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Burris works at Optum-Orange in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.