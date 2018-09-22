Dr. James Burris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Burris, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Burris, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Burris works at
Locations
Family Practice Physicians2540 N SANTIAGO BLVD, Orange, CA 92867 Directions (714) 921-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Burris, DO
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1811082415
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
