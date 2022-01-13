Dr. Burns Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Burns Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge.
Rheumatology Associates of East Tennessee8975 Executive Park Dr Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 691-4100
- 2 7211 Wellington Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 584-5762
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
The most caring doctor I have ever met. I went to him from 1980 to 2015 when we moved to Florida. He used to call me at home every time a new medicine came out to see if I wanted to try it.
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1235118803
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Burns Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns Jr.
