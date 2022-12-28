Overview

Dr. James Burks, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Burks works at Valley Vascular Associates in Burbank, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.