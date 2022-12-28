Dr. James Burks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Burks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Burks, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Burks works at
Locations
-
1
Burbank Office201 S Buena Vista St Ste 305, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 401-1010
-
2
Valley Vascular Associates28212 Kelly Johnson Pkwy Ste 239, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (818) 401-1010
-
3
Valley Vascular Associates16917 ENADIA WAY, Van Nuys, CA 91406 Directions (818) 401-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Medicaid
- Medico
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burks?
Had ablation and phlebectomy procedure today and Dr James Burks is awesome. Barely felt the local anesthesia and in 45 minutes the procedure was done as if it was ten minutes only. Fast and knows how to do it calmly and with less pain
About Dr. James Burks, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356378566
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Carnegie Mellon U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burks works at
Dr. Burks has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Burks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.