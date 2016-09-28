Dr. James Burks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Burks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Burks, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
1
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center701 W 5th St, Odessa, TX 79763 Directions (432) 703-5340Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great Dr and has been around a long time. He does not beat around the bush, which helps me. He encourages me to be more proactive in my health. I am trying back on track. At times, scheduling is an issue. I showed up twice for appointments that were "bumped" as they called it..meaning cancelled and moved 2-3 months away without notifying me. OTHERWISE he is great with my diabetes and his nurse is awesome! She goes the extra mile to help too
About Dr. James Burks, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1093803942
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burks.
