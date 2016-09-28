Overview

Dr. James Burks, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Burks works at Texas Tech Physicians Of The Permian Basin Family Medicine in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.