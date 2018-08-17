Dr. James Burkhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Burkhart, MD
Overview
Dr. James Burkhart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Albert C.s. Ebenezer M.d.2001 Laurel Ave Ste 601, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 523-0614
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burkhart?
Dr Burkhart is a amazing doctor ! I've seen him for 10 years 8 surgeries and I trust only him ! I have only good things to say about him ! I will miss him when he retires! One of the best doctors I've met !
About Dr. James Burkhart, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 65 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkhart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burkhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkhart.
