Dr. James Burke Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Burke Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.
Locations
Allegheny Brain and Spine Surgeons PC501 Howard Ave Ste E1, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 946-9150
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Great,did my surgery and I was very pleased with outcome.great bedside manner,checked on me after surgery.very knowledgeable about what his does.
About Dr. James Burke Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1720151855
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Burke Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke Jr has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Broken Neck and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke Jr.
