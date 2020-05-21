Dr. James Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Burke, MD
Overview
Dr. James Burke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital, Reading Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-1000
- 2 3809 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (484) 476-1000
Lankenau Heart Institute - Wynnewood Palmer Medical Building6 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Reading Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is all a physician should be.
About Dr. James Burke, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1104821768
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.