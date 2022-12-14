Overview

Dr. James Burke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Burke works at WK Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgery in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

