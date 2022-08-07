Dr. James Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Burgess, MD
Dr. James Burgess, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
East Valley Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates600 S Dobson Rd Ste A1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 786-6655
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Very good; peaceful and respectful
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University of Colorado
- Hennipen Co Med Ctr, Minnea
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Anemia and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burgess speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
