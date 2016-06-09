Dr. Buonavolonta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Buonavolonta, MD
Overview
Dr. James Buonavolonta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Nch Healthcare System350 7th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding professionalism, knowledge and compassion by Dr. Buonavolonta, his nuclear technician Jose, and office manager, Marilyn. Highly recommend this practice that has the only PET Nuclear Scanning technology in SW Florida (1 of 30 in the US).
About Dr. James Buonavolonta, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Buonavolonta accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buonavolonta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buonavolonta.
