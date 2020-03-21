Dr. Buffum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Buffum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Buffum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
1
Pioneer Valley Cardiology PC2 Medical Center Dr Ste 410, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 781-5735
2
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-0000
3
Pioneer Valley Cardiology Assoc300 Stafford St Ste 154, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 748-7095
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I met Dr. Buffum for the first time one week ago. I hadn't seen my original Dr. Because he left the practice, to say the least Dr. Buffum listened to my concerns and put me at ease.
About Dr. James Buffum, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508820366
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
