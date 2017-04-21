Dr. James Buckreus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckreus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Buckreus, MD
Dr. James Buckreus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7675 Wellness Way, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I have been with dr b for many many many yrs,,,it all started with my grandmother going to him and then my mother and now three out of my five sisters,,,,,he is the MOST!! Bout cried when i heard he was leaving for the third time and this time 40 mins away, but i googled it and hes 40 mins away now but thinking very seriously making the drive,,,,hes one dr that is well worth the drive,,good sence of humor, knowledgeable, excellent bed side manners and feel very comfortable,,he feels like family
About Dr. James Buckreus, MD
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Buckreus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckreus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckreus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckreus speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckreus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckreus.
